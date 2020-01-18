News from Napa County students
Napan Jacob Floyd achieved Provost's Honor Roll status for the Fall 2019 semester at Whitworth University in Spokane, Wash.
Napa student Margaret Carpenter, School of Human Ecology, was named to the Dean's Honor List University of Wisconsin-Madison for the fall semester of the 2019-2020 academic year.
Austin Peay State University of Clarksville, Tenn., recognized Carlos Ochoa from Napa as one of more than 2,300 students named to the Dean's List for academic achievement during the Fall 2019 semester.
Jack Goller, a undeclared management major in the class of 2023, from Napa, was named to the dean's list at Bucknell University during the fall semester of the 2019-20 academic year. The school is located in Lewisburg, Penn.
Calistoga student Malia Kim Epps, Robbins College of Health and Human Sciences, was named to the Dean's Academic Honor Roll for the 2019 fall semester at Baylor University.
Mary Tibbits of Napa was named to the Saint Mary's College Dean's List for the 2019 fall semester. The college is located in in Notre Dame, Indiana.