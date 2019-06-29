Kevin Birdsall of Napa has been named to the Deans' List/Explore Center List of Distinguished Students at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for the spring semester of the 2018-19 academic year. Birdsall, a senior biological systems engineering major, was named to the Dean's List for the College of Engineering.
Annie Starr Nasharr of Napa has received a Bachelor of Arts from The University of Alabama. Nasharr was also named to the President's List at the university.
Claire Bindewald of Napa was named to the Dean's List at the University of Alabama.
Kent Harris of St. Helena earned a degree from Drew University in New Jersey at its 2019 commencement.
Connor DeLeuze and Katherine Michelon of Napa and Clare Brawdy of St. Helena earned placement on the Gonzaga University Dean's List for spring semester 2019.
Breanna Bang, Mia Brasil and Charles Rundquist of Napa earned placement on the Gonzaga University President's List for spring semester 2019.
Nabor Camarena of Napa was named to the Dean's Academic Honor List for the spring 2019 semester at Baylor University. She is enrolled in the Louise Herrington School of Nursing.