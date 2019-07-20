Worcester Polytechnic Institute announced that Jeremy Trilling of Napa, a member of the class of 2022 majoring in robotics engineering and mechanical engineering, was named to the university's Dean's List for academic excellence for the spring 2019 semester.
Napa students named to the honor roll for the spring term 2019 at Oregon State University include: Straight-A average: Jadyn R. Pando, Freshman, Sociology. GPA of 3.5 or better: Jessie M. Bauer, Senior, Horticulture; Savannah J. Carson, Senior, Human Devel and Family Science; Julio Cesar Olivera, Senior, Construction Engineering Mgt; Anna R. Philips, Sophomore, Human Devel and Family Science; Jasmine B. Washington, Senior, Business Administration.
Connor DeLeuze, of Napa, received a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Gonzaga University on May 12. Alexis Downer, of Napa, received a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Gonzaga University on May 12.
Emma Sarazin, a member of the class of 2022 from Napa, has been named to the spring 2019 Dean's List at Loyola University Maryland.