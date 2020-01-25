News from Napa County students
Jennifer Loebs of Napa earned a Master of Arts in Teaching American Sign Language from the University of Northern Colorado during fall 2019 commencement ceremonies.
Gabriella Cavalli of Napa was named to the Dean’s List at Carroll College for Fall 2019. The college is located in Helena, Montana.
Campbell Berry of St. Helena has been named to the Dean’s List at Hamilton College for the 2019 fall semester. The college is located in Clinton, New York.
Lindsay B. Pressman of Napa was awarded Faculty Honors for the fall 2019 semester at Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut.