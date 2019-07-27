News and updates from Napa County students
Emma Salvestrin from St. Helena joined more than 700 other Belmont University students who participated in one of 45 faculty-led Maymester and Summer Study Abroad programs. Salvestrin spent time in Belmont’s Jamaica program for college credit this summer.2018 graduate of Napa High School, Katie O’Donnell, made the Dean’s List at the University of Chicago, as a first year student.
Katie is a pre-med major, and is a member of UChicago’s Softball team.
Katie is currently in Ecuador, completing a two month Spanish immersion program.
Galvan receives free oral surgery
Napa Valley resident Jesus Galvan, an incoming freshman at Sacramento State University, recently received free wisdom teeth surgery from Dr. Tyler Boynton with Sonoma Valley Oral Surgery & Dental Implants. The practice launched a new program called Wisdom For Wisdom to give students financial relief by providing free wisdom teeth extractions. Students applied on Sonoma Valley Oral Surgery & Dental Implants’ website.
Three students were selected. Galvan will be the first in his family to attend a four-year college when he starts this fall, said a news release.
Info: sonomavalleyos.com