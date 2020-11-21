Grapevines: News and updates from Napa County students

Grace Felder of Napa was named to the Dean's List for the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Colorado, Boulder for Spring 2020. Felder is majoring in Sociology with a minor in Art History.

Dante Miroglio of St. Helena was one of nearly 600 University of Dallas undergraduate students named to the spring 2020 Dean's List for earning a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher. Miroglio is majoring in Business.

Rachel Kelly of St. Helena was one of nearly 250 University of Dallas undergraduate students named to the spring 2020 Honor Roll for earning a semester GPA of 3.0-3.49.