Grapevines: News and updates from Napa County students

Emma Duge of Saint Helena is a graduate of Colgate University in the Class of 2020. Duge, a graduate of Justin-Siena High School, majored in Molecular Biology at Colgate.

Nnamdi Van Dulm of Napa was named a Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athlete for the 2019-2020 academic year.

Napans Julian C. Clymer, Senior, Horticulture; and Anna R. Philips, Senior, Human Development and Family Science, were named to the Honor Roll at Oregon State University.

Cooper Stewart of Napa has enrolled in the Honors College at the University of Utah for the Fall 2020 semester.







