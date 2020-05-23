Grapevines: News and updates from Napa County students

Names of students who have made the Scholastic Honor Roll winter term have been announced by Oregon State University. Napa students include: Straight-A Average: Jadyn R. Pando, Sophomore, Sociology; 3.5 or Better: Nicholas A. Davino, Senior, Marketing; Lexi E. Huckfeldt, Sophomore, Sociology; Tyler J. Morgenlaender, Senior, Civil Engineering; Anna R. Philips, Junior, Human Devel and Family Science; Mario A. Schmutz, Freshman, General Engineering.
Nicolas Elliott-Smith of Napa at University of California-Davis was initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, a collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.
Luis Cardenas of Napa at California State University, Sacramento and Monica Duncanson of Napa at California State University, Sacramento, were also initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi.
Adriana Gomes of St. Helena, was also initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi. Gomes was initiated at California State University, Chico.
Luke Jeramaz, a member of the Colgate University Class of 2021, has earned the fall 2019 Dean's Award for Academic Excellence.
Emma Duge, a member of the Colgate University Class of 2020, has earned the fall 2019 Dean's Award with Distinction.
Sydney Ellyse Joy (Ballet BFA) from Napa, graduated from the University of Utah College of Fine Arts, class of 2020.
Remy Krey-Rebentisch, of St. Helena, graduated with a Media Arts BA from Boise State University on May 9.
Kevin Walter Birdsall of Napa graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln during a virtual graduation celebration May 9. Birdsall earned a Bachelor of Science in Biological Systems Engineering with distinction from the College of Engineering.
The following locals have earned a degree from Western Governors University (WGU):
- Tracy Daffern of American Canyon earned a Bachelor of Arts, Special Education degree.
- Kristen Longoria of Napa earned a Master of Science, Nursing - Leadership and Management (RN to MSN) degree.
Napa native Ellen Woichik was named to the School of Medical Imaging and Therapeutics Dean's List at Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences University. She is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Nuclear Medicine Technology.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!