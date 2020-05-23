Grapevines: News and updates from Napa County students

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Names of students who have made the Scholastic Honor Roll winter term have been announced by Oregon State University. Napa students include: Straight-A Average: Jadyn R. Pando, Sophomore, Sociology; 3.5 or Better: Nicholas A. Davino, Senior, Marketing; Lexi E. Huckfeldt, Sophomore, Sociology; Tyler J. Morgenlaender, Senior, Civil Engineering; Anna R. Philips, Junior, Human Devel and Family Science; Mario A. Schmutz, Freshman, General Engineering.

Nicolas Elliott-Smith of Napa at University of California-Davis was initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, a collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.

Luis Cardenas of Napa at California State University, Sacramento and Monica Duncanson of Napa at California State University, Sacramento, were also initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi.

Adriana Gomes of St. Helena, was also initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi. Gomes was initiated at California State University, Chico.

Luke Jeramaz, a member of the Colgate University Class of 2021, has earned the fall 2019 Dean's Award for Academic Excellence.