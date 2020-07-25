Grapevines: News and updates from Napa County students

Olivia "Ollie" McDonald of Napa earned academic honors for her work during the Spring 2020 semester at Northfield Mount Hermon School, a co-educational preparatory school in Mount Hermon, Massachusetts. McDonald has earned honors in each term of her academic career at Northfield Mt. Hermon.
Names of students who have made the Scholastic Honor Roll for Spring term 2020 have been announced by Oregon State University.
Napa students include: Tobias E. Bird, Junior, Computer Science; Caden M. Cortese, Sophomore, Business Analytics; Nicholas A. Davino, Senior, Business Administration; Sara E. Heinke, Freshman, Food Science and Technology; Lexi E. Huckfeldt, Sophomore, Sociology, Jaclyn Kayfez, Senior, Biology; Tyler J. Morgenlaender, Senior, Civil Engineering; Anna R. Philips, Junior, Human Dev. and Family Science.
Calistoga students include: Amelia R. Heitz, Freshman, Fisheries & Wildlife Sciences; Alonzo M. Navarro, Sophomore, Agricultural Business Management.
Napa student Alicia Young, an Agribusiness and Agricultural Communications major, was recently honored by the Oklahoma State University Ferguson College of Agriculture with the Oklahoma Grain and Feed Industry Scholarship for the 2020-2021 academic year.
