Grapevines: News and updates from Napa County students

Earning a 4.0 GPA, Grace Felder was named to the Dean's List for the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Colorado, Boulder for Fall 2020. Felder is majoring in Sociology with a minor in Art History.
David Bown of Napa earned placement on the Gonzaga University Dean's List for fall semester 2020. Students must earn a 3.5 to 3.84 grade-point average to be listed.
Mia Brasil and Charles Rundquist, both of Napa, earned placement on the Gonzaga University President's List for fall semester 2020. Students must earn a 3.85 to 4.0 grade-point average to be listed.
Watch now: Study Suggests Wearing A Mask Can’t Replace Physical Distancing
Photos: The week in cartoons
Signe Wilkinson cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman, editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman, editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman, editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman, editorial cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Lisa Benson cartoon
Lisa Benson cartoon
Lisa Benson cartoon
Mike Lester cartoon
Mike Lester cartoon
Signe Wilkinson cartoon
Signe Wilkinson cartoon
Tim Campbell Editorial Cartoons
Tim Campbell Editorial Cartoons
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Vaccine distribution is ongoing in Napa County and has been made complicated by the wavering availability of the vaccine itself.
The Napa couple convicted of killing 3-year-old Kayleigh Slusher in 2014 will be resentenced after a state appeals court overturned one portio…
Ian Rogers, the longtime Napa auto repair shop owner arrested last week, will face 28 felony counts of possessing bombs and illegal firearms a…
Steve Hendrickson was a four-year varsity football standout for Napa High who also played for Cal and reached Super Bowls with the San Francis…
A 3-acre Yountville parcel, best known as the home to the French Laundry culinary garden, has sold for $9 million.
California's latest population report shows Napa County continues to leak residents.
Fumé Bistro’s owner Terry Letson announced the switch to carry-out service in a letter posted to Facebook.
A coalition of more than 50 Napa Valley businesses — some of them anonymous — have sued Gov. Gavin Newsom over the right to resume hosting out…
COMMENTARY: On a Saturday outing, Kevin Courtney found himself in a town he hardly recognized anymore.