Grapevines: News and updates from Napa County students

Earning a 4.0 GPA, Grace Felder was named to the Dean's List for the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Colorado, Boulder for Fall 2020. Felder is majoring in Sociology with a minor in Art History.

David Bown of Napa earned placement on the Gonzaga University Dean's List for fall semester 2020. Students must earn a 3.5 to 3.84 grade-point average to be listed.

Mia Brasil and Charles Rundquist, both of Napa, earned placement on the Gonzaga University President's List for fall semester 2020. Students must earn a 3.85 to 4.0 grade-point average to be listed.

