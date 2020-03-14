Grapevines: News and updates from Napa County students

Kelly Doren

Names of students who have made the Scholastic Honor Roll Fall term have been announced by Oregon State University. Napa students include: 

        Straight-A Average: Jadyn R. Pando, Sophomore, Sociology; Zoe Reynolds, Freshman, University Exploratory Studies.

        3.5 or Better: Tobias E. Bird, Junior, Computer Science; Daisy S. Farella, Freshman, Environmental Sciences; Nichole M. Hill, Freshman, BioHealth Sciences; Tyler J. Morgenlaender, Senior, Civil Engineering; Julio Cesar Olivera, Senior, Construction Engineering Mgt.

        Anna R. Philips, Junior, Human Devel and Family Science; Mario A. Schmutz, Freshman, General Engineering; Jasmine B. Washington, Senior, Business Administration.

