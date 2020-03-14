Grapevines: News and updates from Napa County students

Names of students who have made the Scholastic Honor Roll Fall term have been announced by Oregon State University. Napa students include:
Straight-A Average: Jadyn R. Pando, Sophomore, Sociology; Zoe Reynolds, Freshman, University Exploratory Studies.
3.5 or Better: Tobias E. Bird, Junior, Computer Science; Daisy S. Farella, Freshman, Environmental Sciences; Nichole M. Hill, Freshman, BioHealth Sciences; Tyler J. Morgenlaender, Senior, Civil Engineering; Julio Cesar Olivera, Senior, Construction Engineering Mgt.
Anna R. Philips, Junior, Human Devel and Family Science; Mario A. Schmutz, Freshman, General Engineering; Jasmine B. Washington, Senior, Business Administration.