Grapevines: News and updates from Napa County students

Claire McCall of Napa received a Bachelor of Music degree from the University of Iowa. McCall was student in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences whose program of study was Music.

Conrad Lonsdale Knudsen of St. Helena and Anna Miller of Napa were named to Emerson College's Dean's List for the Spring 2020 semester.

Gabriel Roche of St. Helena and Emily Erickson of Napa were named to the University of Rhode Island Spring 2020 Dean's List.

Samuel Hoff, Bachelor of Arts, Applied Physics, of Napa, was awarded a degree from Whitworth University in Washington.

Isabela Gomez was named to the honor roll at Oregon State University. She is studying business marketing. She is a Justin-Siena high school class of 2018 graduate.

Rachel Hard of Napa was named to the 2019-20 Dean's List of Distinction at the University of Northern Colorado.

Natalie Stanton of St. Helena was named to the Dean's Honor Roll at at the University of Northern Colorado.