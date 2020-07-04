Grapevines: News and updates from Napa County students

Aubrey May, a Napa High School graduate, received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Biology, cum laude, from Whitman College on May 24.
Mariette Blume of Napa has been named to the Dean's List for the spring 2020 semester at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Blume is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science.
Nnamdi Van Dulm of Napa was named to Dean's List at University of the Cumberlands in Kentucky.
Kaitlyn Gardner of Napa was named to the Tiger Pride Honor Roll at DePauw University in Indiana.
California Polytechnic State University announced that Nathan Pino Graziani of Napa earned the degree of Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in Accounting, cum laude, class of 2020.
Clare McLaurin of Napa was named to the College of Charleston Spring 2020 President's List. McLaurin is majoring in Accounting.
The following Napa students earned degrees as part of Oregon State University’s class of 2020.
Jessie M. Bauer, Bachelor of Science, Horticulture; Savannah J. Carson, Bachelor of Science, Human Development and Family Sciences; Gianna M. Gagetta, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration; Alexandre S. Hernandez, Bachelor of Science, Bioengineering; Tyler J. Morgenlaender, Bachelor of Science, Civil Engineering, Avery M. Simpson, Bachelor of Science, Chemistry; Jasmine B. Washington, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration; Jordan Wolfe, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration.
Claire McCall of Napa received a Bachelor of Music degree from the University of Iowa. McCall was student in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences whose program of study was Music.
Conrad Lonsdale Knudsen of St. Helena and Anna Miller of Napa were named to Emerson College's Dean's List for the Spring 2020 semester.
Gabriel Roche of St. Helena and Emily Erickson of Napa were named to the University of Rhode Island Spring 2020 Dean's List.
Samuel Hoff, Bachelor of Arts, Applied Physics, of Napa, was awarded a degree from Whitworth University in Washington.
Isabela Gomez was named to the honor roll at Oregon State University. She is studying business marketing. She is a Justin-Siena high school class of 2018 graduate.
Rachel Hard of Napa was named to the 2019-20 Dean's List of Distinction at the University of Northern Colorado.
Natalie Stanton of St. Helena was named to the Dean's Honor Roll at at the University of Northern Colorado.
Breanna Bang, Mia Brasil and Charles Rundquist of Napa and Catherine Cronwall of St. Helena earned placement on the Gonzaga University President's List for spring semester 2020.
Benjamin W. Mickens, a politics major in the class of 2023 from Napa, was named to the Dean's List for the spring 2020 semester at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Kevin Walter Birdsall of Napa has been named to the Deans' List at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for the spring semester of the 2019-20 academic year. Birdsall, a senior biological systems engineering major, was named to the Dean's List for the College of Engineering.
