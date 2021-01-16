Grapevines: News and updates from Napa County students

Charlotte Smith of St. Helena, a senior at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, has been named to the Dean’s List for fall quarter, continuing her record of being on the Dean’s List for every quarter of her four years there. Her senior project just won second place in a national contest conducted by Land Care, a national landscape management company.

Velvet Brown of Napa graduated early with a bachelor’s degree in Art with a dual concentration of Art History and Studio Art, summa cum laude, from San Francisco State University in January.

Becky Wilcox, of Napa, a recent University of Wyoming Ph.D. graduate and now a postdoctoral researcher, recently participated in a scientific study on Oahu, Hawaii. The study showed that nonnative birds have taken over the role of seed dispersal networks on the island, with most of the seeds coming from nonnative plants. Wilcox participated in the study by aiding in-field data collection, processing all of the footage from game cameras, and assisting in writing the paper.