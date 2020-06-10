Grapevines: News and updates from Napa County students

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Northeastern University recognized students named to the University’s dean’s list for the Spring semester. They include:

Napa resident Lukas Kasimor, a Northeastern University student majoring in international affairs.

Yountville resident Margaux Bergeon, a Northeastern University student majoring in electrical engineering/physics.

Lindsay Sue Martin of St. Helena was recently named to the University of Mississippi’s Spring 2020 Honor Roll lists.

Mary Tibbits of Napa was named to the Saint Mary’s College Dean’s List for the Spring 2020 semester. The school is located in Notre Dame, Indiana.

Abby Peterson of St. Helena was named to the University of Utah’s Spring 2020 Dean’s List. Peterson’s major is listed as Political Science.

Trace Crowdis of Napa graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics from the University of Vermont.

Jack Goller of Napa was named to the dean’s list at Bucknell University in Lewisburg, PA.