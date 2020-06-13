Grapevines: News and updates from Napa County students

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Audrey Elizabeth Simich graduated from University of Nevada, Reno with a bachelors of science degree in Chemistry, with a minor in Mathematics.

Christian Vazquez of Napa graduated from the University of San Diego for the 2019-2020 school year. Vazquez earned a bachelor's degree in Finance. Vazquez graduated cum laude.

Sami Zaia of Napa graduated from the University of San Diego for the 2019-2020 school year. Zaia earned a bachelor's degree in Economics and Political Science. Zaia participated in the McNair Scholars program that prepares high achieving first-generation college students and students from underrepresented groups for master's and PhD programs.

Jonathan Lucas Pyner from Napa received the Master of Fine Arts degree in creative writing from Hollins University in Roanoke, Va.

The University of Wisconsin-Madison has recognized the following Napa students named to the Dean's List for the spring semester: Margaret Carpenter, School of Human Ecology, Dean's Honor List and Anna Gsell, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List.

Ava Huffman of Napa was named to the Dean's List at the University of Portland in Oregon.