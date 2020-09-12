Grapevines: News and updates from Napa County students

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This past spring, Mariette Blume of Napa graduated from Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wis. Blume earned a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science.

Eric Kunihiro of Napa graduated in August from Emerson College and received a BA degree in Media Arts Production.

Emma Sarazin, a member of the class of 2022 from Napa, has been named to the spring 2020 Dean's List at Loyola University Maryland.

