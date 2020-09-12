 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Grapevines: News and updates from Napa County students

Grapevines: News and updates from Napa County students

{{featured_button_text}}
nvr-stockart-grapevine5
Kelly Doren

This past spring, Mariette Blume of Napa graduated from Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wis. Blume earned a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science.

Eric Kunihiro of Napa graduated in August from Emerson College and received a BA degree in Media Arts Production.

Emma Sarazin, a member of the class of 2022 from Napa, has been named to the spring 2020 Dean's List at Loyola University Maryland.

Watch now: The Napa High marching band shows off its stuff

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News