Grapevines: News and updates from Napa County students

This past spring, Mariette Blume of Napa graduated from Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wis. Blume earned a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science.
Eric Kunihiro of Napa graduated in August from Emerson College and received a BA degree in Media Arts Production.
Emma Sarazin, a member of the class of 2022 from Napa, has been named to the spring 2020 Dean's List at Loyola University Maryland.
Watch now: The Napa High marching band shows off its stuff
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!