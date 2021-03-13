Grapevines: Nominations Open for Napa Valley College McPherson Distinguished Teaching Awards

Napa Valley College is seeking nominations for the 2020-21 McPherson Distinguished Teaching Award. The annual McPherson Award honors faculty members who have made outstanding contributions to the education of Napa Valley College students through classroom instruction and other activities that promote student learning. Nominations are due by Friday, March 26 at 5 pm.

Any full-time or part-time faculty member, who has taught at Napa Valley College for at least four years (full-time) or three of the last five semesters (part-time) may be nominated.

The awards are funded by the McPherson Endowment, established by Dr. McPherson and his family and now held by the Napa Valley College Foundation. Recipients of the McPherson award are honored during a public recognition and presentation at the end of spring. A monetary award from the McPherson Fund of the Napa Valley College Foundation is included in the recognition.

To learn more or to nominate a Napa Valley College faculty member, visit bit.ly/McPherson2021 by Friday, March 26 at 5 pm.