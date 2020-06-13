Grapevines: P.E.O. STAR scholarship awarded to King

A local Napa High School graduating senior, Grace King, was awarded the P.E.O. STAR Scholarship for the 2019-2020 academic year.
Grace will use her $2500 scholarship to further her education this fall at Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo, where she plans to major in psychology.
Grace is the daughter of Bill and Camille King and was recommended for this scholarship by Chapter BW of Napa.
The P.E.O. Sisterhood, founded in 1869 at Wesleyan College in Iowa, is an international philanthropic and education organization that promotes increased educational opportunities for women.
