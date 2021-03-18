 Skip to main content
Grapevines: Rojas named 2021 Youth of the Year
Grapevines: Rojas named 2021 Youth of the Year

Dareydy Rojas

The Boys & Girls Club of Napa Valley recognized Dareydy Rojas as 2021 Youth of the Year, announced Greg Bouillerce, executive director of the club.

Youth of the Year is Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s premier youth recognition program, said Bouillerce.

The program celebrates local youth and their extraordinary achievements as club members. One local youth, in this case Dareydy, then moves on to the next round to compete on a state, a regional, and then a national scale; with the overall winner rising to the role of National Youth of the Year. 

Dareydy, along with fellow candidates Jahir Molina and Rudolph Barragan, had been members of the Club since elementary school, with one starting at 6 years old in first grade.

“These youth embody the values of leadership, service, academic excellence, and healthy lifestyles,” said Bouillerce. “They exemplify the critical impact of Boys & Girls Clubs on the lives of young people.”

