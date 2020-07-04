Grapevines: Ruiz and Bocanegra graduate from SJSU

Grapevines: Ruiz and Bocanegra graduate from SJSU

{{featured_button_text}}

Maria Ruiz graduated with her Master of Social Work degree, with a concentration in Children, Youth and Families, from San Jose State University on May 21. She maintained a 4.0 GPA and was inducted into the Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society.

Nancy Bocanegra graduated with her Master of Social Work degree, with a concentration in Mental Health, from San Jose State University on May 21. She maintained a 4.0 GPA and was inducted into the Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News