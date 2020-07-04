Grapevines: Ruiz and Bocanegra graduate from SJSU

Maria Ruiz graduated with her Master of Social Work degree, with a concentration in Children, Youth and Families, from San Jose State University on May 21. She maintained a 4.0 GPA and was inducted into the Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society.
Nancy Bocanegra graduated with her Master of Social Work degree, with a concentration in Mental Health, from San Jose State University on May 21. She maintained a 4.0 GPA and was inducted into the Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society.
