A new scholarship program at Napa Valley Community Housing (NVCH) awarded four scholarships to young adults to aid in their pursuit of their scholastic dreams at Napa Valley College and other universities. Candidates were required to demonstrate academic proficiency as well as involvement in their school and community.
Roberto Navarrete, described as respectful, courageous, kind and multi-talented by his high school counselor, was a Student Leader Mentor on campus, participated in multiple sports and String Orchestra, is a member of the California Highway Patrol Explorer program and sees himself in a law enforcement future.
Miranda Ruiz plans to pursue a career in broadcast journalism with a minor in communications and public relations and is “a charismatic teenager that is alive in so many ways…she has doggedly pursued her goals and ambitions of college... and her leadership qualities are at the top of her peer group.”
Uriel Hernandez volunteers at Queen of the Valley Hospital, assists younger students with homework at the Boys and Girls Club and “his attention to detail and leadership qualities shine in his ability to participate, work well with, and lead various groups to project completion.” He wants to become a nutritionist, come back to Napa and give back to the community by helping children and teenagers with weight and food related problems. He will attend Chico State.
Leslie Castillo, described as “bright, extremely capable and trustworthy,” claims that stepping foot on the Vintage High School Farm changed her life forever and aspires to get a Life Science Associate Degree at Napa Valley College and then transfer to Fresno State University to complete a Bachelor of Science in Animal Science Livestock Management.
Info: funddevelopment@nvch.org, 707-257-2844