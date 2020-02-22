Grapevines: Smith named character award winner

Sam Smith, a St. John's Lutheran School eighth grader, was named Champion of Character Award winner at the Lutheran Elementary School Tournament (LEST) hosted by Concordia University held February 13-15 in Portland, Ore.

Over 900 students representing 18 schools from five western states and Canada participated in academic, athletic, music, and performing arts events.

This award is presented to one student from each participating school who has shown exceptional character qualities of respect, responsibility, sportsmanship, integrity, and servant leadership. During his four years of attending LEST, Sam has participated in a variety of events including basketball, science, choir, violin, robotics and art.