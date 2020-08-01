Grapevines: Soroptimist International of Napa holds installation of directors

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“We Can Do It!” from Rosie the Riveter is the theme and motto of President Leigh Krieger’s Soroptimist International of Napa Board of Directors for 2020-2021, said a news release.

The physical installation and celebration was re-scheduled because of the Covid-19 resurgence and held on Zoom instead, said the release.

Installed as President is Leigh Krieger, President-elect Debbie Peralez, Vice President Colleen Soares, Secretary Nancy Giltner, Treasurer Tamie Frasier, Assistant Treasurer Laura Brasil, Senior Director Mary Carpenter, Junior Director Sarah Williams, Immediate Past-President Teresa Zimny and Delegates Brenda Roberts and Sarah Goff. Appointed as Parliamentarian is Ellen York.

