Grapevines: Soroptimist International of Napa holds installation of directors

Kelly Doren

“We Can Do It!” from Rosie the Riveter is the theme and motto of President Leigh Krieger’s Soroptimist International of Napa Board of Directors for 2020-2021, said a news release. 

The physical installation and celebration was re-scheduled because of the Covid-19 resurgence and held on Zoom instead, said the release. 

Installed as President is Leigh Krieger, President-elect Debbie Peralez, Vice President Colleen Soares, Secretary Nancy Giltner, Treasurer Tamie Frasier, Assistant Treasurer Laura Brasil, Senior Director Mary Carpenter, Junior Director Sarah Williams, Immediate Past-President Teresa Zimny and Delegates Brenda Roberts and Sarah Goff. Appointed as Parliamentarian is Ellen York.

Info: Cheryl Payan, 707-299-2321, SoroptimistNapa.org

