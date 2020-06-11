Grapevines: Soroptimist International of Napa presents awards to local students

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“We were on such a roll,” said Leigh Krieger, president of Soroptimist (and owner of Minuteman Press in Napa), describing the year’s events empowering women and girls.

“We had our mentoring program going with the Mariposa girls (and) awards banquets scheduled,” before everything shut down because of the pandemic.

But Soroptimist International of Napa plowed on meeting on Zoom, and awards were given without an awards banquet, and $1,500 was given to CANV Food Bank with a challenge to match their donation in minimum $25 increments.

One of the most impactful awards Soroptimist gives out is the annual Live Your Dream Award which goes to women who are fighting hard to make a new life for themselves and their children by getting an education.

This year’s first place award went to Katie Dalessi, a nursing student at Pacific Union College. She has overcome some tough health challenges that have sharpened her focus to be a great nurse, an empowered woman and a great example to her daughter. Katie received $2,000 and will receive additional support throughout the year from Soroptimist International of Napa.