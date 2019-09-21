St. John’s Lutheran School of Napa was recently reaccredited for another six years by both the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC) and National Lutheran School Accreditation (NLSA). St. John’s Lutheran Preschool also received accreditation through NLSA.
In addition, St. John’s Lutheran School also announced that Pastor Mike Schmid was one of eight finalists for the 2019 National Lutheran School Accreditation School Shepherd Award.
St. John’s Lutheran’s Principal, Joel Wahlers, said: “Pastor Mike is a blessing to the St. John’s community and we appreciate his service and contributions to Lutheran education.”
Info: stjohnsnapa.org