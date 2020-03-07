Grapevines: St. John's Lutheran students win at school tournament

A total of 86 students from St. John’s Lutheran School participated in the Lutheran Elementary School Tournament (LEST) hosted by Concordia University held Feb. 13-15, in Portland, Ore.
More than 900 students representing 18 schools from 5 western states and Canada participated in academic, athletic, music and performing arts events.
St. John’s Math Team won the Mathematics Competition in a clean sweep, winning the team competition as well as every grade level competition (fifth grade through eighth grade).
The results:
Mathematics:
First Place in Team Competition: Team Members Clara Bunker, Ben Freeto, Shahub Razavi, Samantha Carey
1st Place: Ben Freeto (Fifth Grade Math Competition)
1st Place: Clara Bunker (Sixth Grade Math Competition)
1st Place: Samantha Carey (Seventh Grade Math Competition)
1st Place: Shahub Razavi (Eighth Grade Math Competition)
Chess:
1st Place (Fifth Grade Chess): Ben Freeto
3rd Place (Sixth Grade Chess): Dryden de Vere
Technology:
Outstanding Achievement Award: James Wenzel and Matteo Barbosa
Writing:
Most Promising Writer Award (Eighth Grade): India de Vere
Robotics:
2nd Place: Sam Smith and Ethan Lewis
3rd Place: Sloan Zaninovich and Aaron Teeters