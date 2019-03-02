Tara Beltrami of St. Helena, who is in the hospitality and tourism management program, made the Dean’s List for the fall 2018 semester at Rochester Institute of Technology.
Jonah Thornton of Napa, was named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2018 semester at Washington University in St. Louis. Thornton is enrolled in the university’s College of Arts & Sciences.
Emma Duge, a member of the Colgate University Class of 2020, has earned the fall 2018 Dean’s Award for Academic Excellence. Duge is a graduate of Justin-Siena High School and is from St. Helena. Duge’s current major is Molecular Biology.
Michael Francke, from Napa, School of Business and Emily Hosford, from American Canyon, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences, earned honor roll distinction for the fall 2018 semester at the University of Kansas.