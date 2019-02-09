Christopher Kinney of Yountville, a junior Missouri University of Science and Technology, was named to the school honor list for the Fall 2018 semester. His major is computer engineering.
Thomas Tang of Napa was named to Susquehanna University's dean's list for the fall 2018 semester.
Oklahoma City University announced that Margaret Douma of Napa has been named to the Fall 2018 Dean's Honor Roll.
Lindsay B. Pressman of Napa was awarded Faculty Honors for the fall 2018 semester at Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut.
Mitchell Hippauf of Napa has been named to the Dean's List at Simpson University for the fall 2018 semester. Hippauf's major is Business Administration.
Kevin Birdsall of Napa has been named to the Deans' List/Explore Center List of Distinguished Students at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for the fall semester of the 2018-19 academic year.
The following University of San Diego students from Napa earned First Honors in the fall semester of 2018: Rio Barnes, John Knopka and Grace O'Brien.
University of San Diego students Max Rabin of St. Helena and William Knopka of Napa earned Second Honors in the Fall Semester of 2018.