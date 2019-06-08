The following Napa County students graduated from UC Merced on May 19 and 19: Christian Basulto -- B.S. Mechanical Engineering, Elizabeth Ortiz-Rios -- B.S. Biological Sciences, Stephen Schug -- B.S. Management and Business Economics, Thomas Templeton -- M.M. Management of Innovation, Sustainability and Technology.
Thomas Tang of Napa was named to Susquehanna University's dean's list for the spring 2019 semester.
Napa County students that will graduate from Oregon State University on June 15 include: Ashley L. Amundson, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, Human Development and Family Sciences; John F. Emerson, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Sciences; Thomas R. Harry, Bachelor of Science, Management and James A. Regusci, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Sciences.
Thomas Parker of Napa received a bachelor of arts degree from Hamilton College on Sunday, May 26.
Margaret Douma was named to the Spring 2019 President's Honor Roll at Oklahoma City University.
Stephen Santora of Napa was named to the 2019 spring semester dean's list at Carroll College in Helena, Montana.
Dr. Zachary Wagner of Napa graduated from Rocky Vista University’s College of Osteopathic Medicine on May 18. He will complete his transitional intern year at Travis Air Force Base. Dr. Wagner is a graduate of Vintage High School. He attended Brigham Young University and earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Physiology and Developmental Biology.
Nora Grace Dondero, daughter of Barbara Dondero of Napa and Joel Wilson of Santa Cruz graduated cum laude from Dickinson College on May 20 with a BA in educational studies. Dondero is a graduate of Napa High School.