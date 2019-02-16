Jacob Cashel Andrews-Pestana of Napa and Kyle Jonathan Gonzalez of American Canyon have been recognized on the dean's list at Norwich University in Vermont for the fall 2018 semester.
Clement Say of Napa and Tristan Spain of Napa were named to the fall 2018 dean's list at the University of Dallas for earning a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher.
Napa native Aubrey May, a graduate of Napa High School, earned academic distinction for the most recent semester at Whitman College in Walla Walla, Wash.
Jacob Floyd of Napa has been named to the Whitworth University Provost's Honor Roll for fall semester 2019. The school is located in Spokane, Wash.