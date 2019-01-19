University news and updates from Napa County students
Mia Brasil and Charles Rundquist of Napa and Catherine Cronwall of St. Helena were named to President’s List at Gonzaga University. Students must earn a 3.85 to 4.0 grade-point average to be listed.
Katherine Michelon of Napa was named to dean’s list at Gonzaga University. Students must earn a 3.5 to 3.84 grade-point average to be listed.
Rebecca Wilcox of Napa was named to the list of Dean’s Graduate Scholars at the University of Wyoming College of Arts and Sciences. She will receive a $2,500 award to be used for one month’s summer salary and special travel funds. Wilcox is in the doctoral program studying zoology and physiology.
Angeliza D. Lapid of American Canyon (College of Arts & Sciences) and Nabor Camarena of Napa (Louise Herrington School of Nursing) were named to the Dean’s Academic Honor Roll at Baylor University for the 2018 fall semester.