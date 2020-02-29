Grapevines: Vasquez headed to Miss California stage in June

Napa native Alyssa Vasquez, the former Miss Napa County 2017, has earned her way back to the Miss California stage this June by winning the title of Miss Central California 2020.

On Feb. 8 Vasquez competed alongside 17 other women where she spoke about her social impact initiative No More, a global campaign to end sexual assault and domestic violence.

She also performed her rendition of "All I Ask" by Adele, where she won highest talent.

Vasquez is a soon-to-be graduate at San Francisco State University studying Kinesiology, Movement Science and minoring in Music.

