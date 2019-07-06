Matthew Lewis, Command Chief Petty Officer for the RADM Richard O’Kane Division sea cadet unit, doesn’t mind waking up early for his Saturday morning sea cadet drills. According to Lewis, “early is always on time.”
Lewis, who is from Yountville, was one of two cadets recently selected nationwide to participate in the Sea Cadet’s International Exchange Program.
In August, as a delegate, he will be spending nine days in and around Tokyo, Japan, as a guest of the Japan Sea Cadet Federation along with cadets from other nations such as Sweden, Canada, Bermuda, New Zealand, Hong Kong, South Korea and the United Kingdom.
“I want to challenge myself to leave the familiar and immerse myself in a culture that can broaden my view of the world and develop my knowledge of a foreign country,” he said.
Lewis joined the sea cadets seven years ago working his way to the top rank of Chief Petty Officer last October.
When not leading his unit and serving veterans, Lewis is a member of his varsity track team, a skilled programmer, a black belt in Taekwondo and volunteers many many of his hours both in school and for his community.
