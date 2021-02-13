Redwood Credit Union launches video series to help Napa County students

Redwood Credit Union (RCU) has produced four free videos to help children, youth, and their support networks identify and successfully manage their emotions in times of high stress.
RCU partnered with social/emotional learning expert and author of Confident Parents, Confident Kids Jennifer Miller, M.Ed, and NAMI Sonoma County to produce the series. The videos are now available to the community on the credit union’s website at redwoodcu.org/studentwellnessresources.
In addition to sharing the videos with their 378,000 members, RCU has partnered with local school districts who will distribute the videos to the families of their students.
We're offering our best deal ever with this Editor's Special. Support local news coverage by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
Watch now: Study Suggests Wearing A Mask Can’t Replace Physical Distancing
Photos: The week in cartoons