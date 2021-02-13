 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Redwood Credit Union launches video series to help Napa County students

Redwood Credit Union launches video series to help Napa County students

{{featured_button_text}}
Redwood Credit Union

Redwood Credit Union

 Submitted photo

Redwood Credit Union (RCU) has produced four free videos to help children, youth, and their support networks identify and successfully manage their emotions in times of high stress.

RCU partnered with social/emotional learning expert and author of Confident Parents, Confident Kids Jennifer Miller, M.Ed, and NAMI Sonoma County to produce the series. The videos are now available to the community on the credit union’s website at redwoodcu.org/studentwellnessresources.

In addition to sharing the videos with their 378,000 members, RCU has partnered with local school districts who will distribute the videos to the families of their students.

Watch now: Study Suggests Wearing A Mask Can’t Replace Physical Distancing

Photos: The week in cartoons

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+26
The week in cartoons
Local News

The week in cartoons

Check out the news of the week with a collection of the best cartoons by The Washington Post Writers Group's award-winning roster of syndicate…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News