Leadership Napa Valley 2020 Graduation

Class 33’s program was interrupted by the COVID 19 shelter in place, so final class sessions were conducted by Zoom meeting. Class 33 celebrated their graduation via a drive-thru ceremony at City Hall on Aug. 30. Each class member received a specially designed LNV face mask in addition to their diplomas and a certificate of recognition from State Senator Bill Dodd and Assembly Member Cecilia Aguiar-Curry.

LNV is a nine-month program to identify, train and motivate current and future leaders. Participants come from many backgrounds including business, government, the professions, the arts, and the academic world. Participants strengthen their leadership and teamwork skills, learn ways to get involved in community life, and get a behind the scenes look at business and industry, government, education, social services, criminal justice, the arts, and hospitality.

Now in its 33rd year, Leadership Napa Valley (LNV) began in 1987. The program annually selects class members from a diverse cross-section of Napa Valley applicants. During the nine-month program, class members develop leadership skills and learn teamwork and experience the many different pieces, from government to nonprofits that make Napa County such a special place to live. In the practicum portion of the program, they work in teams to develop meaningful projects intended to have a lasting positive impact on the community. Today, LNV is recognized as one of the best leadership training experiences in the country. To date, more than 800 people have graduated from the program with a deeper commitment to making Napa Valley a better place to live, work and grow.