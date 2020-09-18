Leadership Napa Valley 2020 Graduation

NAPA – Carolyn Hamilton was awarded the John Wagenknecht Leadership Award at Leadership Napa Valley (LNV) Class 33’s graduation on Aug. 30. Passionate, resourceful, encouraging, collaborative, kind, generous, and friendly are just a few of the words her classmates used to describe her in making their selection. Carolyn “makes everyone feel included,” said one classmate. Several agreed that “she was instrumental in keeping us connected through the pandemic.” Carolyn is currently a wine club/sales associate with Domaine Carneros Winery.
Leadership Napa Valley established the John Wagenknecht Leadership Award to celebrate the achievements of the late John Wagenknecht, who launched Leadership Napa Valley in 1987 and served as the organization's first program coordinator. The annual award is presented to a member of the current class who exhibits a positive attitude, shows vision, is a team player and a resource for others, and makes it a priority to keep the class connected. The award is presented annually at the graduation ceremony by John’s son, and Napa County Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht.
Past Honorees include: Paul Oseso (Class 32), Scott Owens (Class 31), Angela Jackson (Class 30), Jeni Olsen (Class 29), Kathy Glass (Class 28), Liz Alessio (Class 27), Mark Kuhnhausen (Class 26), Stephanie Kendall (Class 25), Julie Morales (Class 24), Rose Hari (Class 23), Mary and Jason Luros (Class 22), and Kathy Baird (Class 21).
Carolyn P. Hamilton graduated Class 33 with fellow classmates Heather Bailie, Outreach and Education Program Manager, News: Jami Castro, Director of Hospitality, Frog's Leap Winery; Nelson Cortez, Staff Assistant to the Board of Supervisors, Napa County; Katelyn Duarte, Human Resources and Operations Manager, Regusci Vineyard Management, Norma Ferriz, Finance and Operations Director, Upvalley Family Center; Brendon Freeman, Executive Officer, LAFCO of Napa County; Lon Gallagher, Sr. Manager, E&J Gallo; Winery; Linsey Gallagher, President, Visit Napa Valley; Matthew Garcia, System Administrator, City of Napa; Kevin Hansen, Principal Mechanical Engineer/Owner, KRH Engineering; John "Woody" Hedderman, Urban Forestry Supervisor, City of Napa; Tiffany L Iverson, Marriage & Family Therapist, Michael Loose Psychiatry; Heather Maloney, Administrative Services Manager, City of Napa; Andrea Metro Lister, Member & Guest Relations Coordinator. Clos Du Val Winery ; Julissa Marcencia, Chief Visionary, Wine Down Media; Nora McAuley, Human Resources Client Manager, Trinchero Family Estates; Kate Mulligan, Principal, Best Shot Communications; Leslie Myers, Partner/Attorney, Coombs & Dunlap, LLP; Benjamin Penning, President, Lou Penning Landscapes, Inc.; Julie Polson, Director Communications, First Christian Church of Napa; Mary Rezek, CEO, Saatori LLC; Joshua Schultz, Deputy Superintendent/CBO, Napa County Office of Education; Claudia Sonder DVM, Associate Veterinarian, Napa Valley Equine; Jeff Tucker, Director of Administrative Services/CFO, Napa Sanitation District; Marisol Vargas, Resident Manager, Bridge Property Management Co; Mark Vinella, Vice President, Compliance & Risk Management, Travis Credit Union; Tonya West, Financial Advisor, Waddell & Reed; Scott Williams, President/Owner, CSI Paint.
Class 33’s program was interrupted by the COVID 19 shelter in place, so final class sessions were conducted by Zoom meeting. Class 33 celebrated their graduation via a drive-thru ceremony at City Hall on Aug. 30. Each class member received a specially designed LNV face mask in addition to their diplomas and a certificate of recognition from State Senator Bill Dodd and Assembly Member Cecilia Aguiar-Curry.
LNV is a nine-month program to identify, train and motivate current and future leaders. Participants come from many backgrounds including business, government, the professions, the arts, and the academic world. Participants strengthen their leadership and teamwork skills, learn ways to get involved in community life, and get a behind the scenes look at business and industry, government, education, social services, criminal justice, the arts, and hospitality.
Now in its 33rd year, Leadership Napa Valley (LNV) began in 1987. The program annually selects class members from a diverse cross-section of Napa Valley applicants. During the nine-month program, class members develop leadership skills and learn teamwork and experience the many different pieces, from government to nonprofits that make Napa County such a special place to live. In the practicum portion of the program, they work in teams to develop meaningful projects intended to have a lasting positive impact on the community. Today, LNV is recognized as one of the best leadership training experiences in the country. To date, more than 800 people have graduated from the program with a deeper commitment to making Napa Valley a better place to live, work and grow.
LNV is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that relies on support from community members like you. To find out more about how to get involved, visit leadershipnapavalley.org.
