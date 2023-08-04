Bank of America announced that four high school rising seniors and one recent graduate were selected as Student Leaders where they are participating in an eight-week paid summer internship working with local nonprofit Junior Achievement of Northern California, all while earning $17 per hour.

With changing economic environments and a shifting job market in the Bay Area, young people need access to workforce experience and career skills-building opportunities, said a news release from Bank of America.

"The private sector has a role to play to help better position and support young adults to be successful in today’s workforce. Along with the Student Leaders program, Bank of America is connecting more than 70 teens and young adults to paid jobs and internships across the Bay Area through sponsored job-development programs with Junior Achievement, Opportunities for All, and Oakland Fund for Public Innovation. This year alone, the bank is connecting more than 3,400 teens and young adults nationwide to summer jobs through partnerships with 91 nonprofits."

“By providing the pathways and resources for teens to gain the work skills and leadership experience they need to succeed, we are investing in the Bay Area’s long-term economic growth,” said Gioia McCarthy, president, Bank of America San Francisco — East Bay.

The class of 2023 San Francisco — East Bay Bank of America Student Leaders include Jamier Harris of Vallejo. Harris is a rising senior at American Canyon High School where he’s maintained a 4.0 GPA since freshmen year. Jamier is president of American Canyon’s Money Management Club, and he wants all students to have access to financial literacy. He currently tutors students in math and chemistry, and he plans to study chemical engineering in college.

In late July, Student Leaders traveled to Washington D.C. for a week-long, all expenses paid, national leadership summit.