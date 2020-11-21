Biz buzz: ﻿Napa Valley Unified School District receives grant from No Kid Hungry

The Napa Valley Unified School District received a grant from a program called No Kid Hungry.

“With food insecurity and poverty skyrocketing to unprecedented levels amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, wildfires and other challenges, it’s more important than ever to support the hard-working staff and volunteers who are continually finding innovative ways to make meals available to students and families in communities across the state,” said No Kid Hungry California Director Kathy Saile.

So far this school year, No Kid Hungry has provided more than $2.25 million in back-to-school and wildfire grants to 35 organizations across California.

