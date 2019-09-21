Covenant Presbyterian Church welcomes the Rev. Linda S. Powers
NAPA — Linda S. Powers has been selected as temporary pastor at Covenant Presbyterian Church. From 2003-2006, Powers attended San Francisco Theological Seminary where she earned a Masters of Divinity. Well known for her work with VOICES, an emancipated foster youth center, Powers was ordained in 2008 as the chaplain and wellness coordinator for the program. In addition, Powers accepted the position of Program Director for shelter services in Napa County in 2012. She added Beta, a certified PAWS therapy dog, a few years later, and the duo is now recognized as the “six-legged ministry.” Rev. Powers and Beta work with youth from Juvenile Probation. Weekly, children read to Beta at the Napa County Library as part of the PAWS program.
Powers has lived in Napa for 20 years and Covenant Presbyterian Church is a homecoming of sorts for the new pastor. Her ordination service was in the sanctuary of the church, and she has preached there many times over the years. “All are welcome in this house of God,” said Rev. Powers. “Covenant Presbyterian Church is an open-armed, friendly place.”
Covenant Presbyterian Church is located at 1226 Salvador Avenue in north Napa. Worship is at 10:30 a.m. with Communion the first Sunday of each month. Visit the website at www.cpcnapa.org or call 707-255-9426 for additional information.