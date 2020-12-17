Francke, Hosford graduate from the University of Kansas

Napa County residents, Emily Charis Hosford of American Canyon and Michael David Francke of Napa were among 5,600 students who graduated from the University of Kansas this spring and summer.

Hosford graduated with a Bachelor of General Studies degree in Applied Behavioral Science.

Francke graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business in Finance.

According to the university, many spring and summer 2020 graduates celebrated their commencement virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The university plans to hold an in-person commencement event in May 2021 for the Class of 2020.