Grapevine: Baker elected president of Napa Valley College board of trustees

The Napa Valley College board of trustees has elected Jennifer Baker of Napa as board president for 2021.

Baker, who represents Area 1, was first elected to the NVC board of trustees in 2016 and reelected for her second term four-year in November 2020.

Baker holds master’s degrees in library science and public administration. She works full-time for the Napa Valley Unified School District as a communications media specialist.

“I am so honored to have this opportunity,” said Baker.

Jeff Dodd, a lawyer and resident of Napa, who is serving his first term after being elected to the NVC board of trustees in 2018, was elected vice president for 2021.