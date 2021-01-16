Grapevine: Fernandez retires from Napa Valley College

After 18 years of counseling, supporting, interpreting, teaching, leading, advocating and yes, dancing, Sheryl Fernandez, NVC’s Dean of Disability Support Programs and Services (DSPS), retired on December 30, marking the end of a four-decade career serving people with disabilities via her passion for mental health and counseling.

DSPS is designed to ensure that all students with disabilities have equal access to all of the programs and services at Napa Valley College and serves about 600 students each semester.

“My tenure at NVC has many memories that I hold dear,” Fernandez said in a December goodbye email to the NVC faculty and staff.