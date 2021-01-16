Grapevine: Napa Valley College’s Phi Theta Kappa receives honors in action grant

Napa Valley College (NVC) Beta Beta Sigma Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) has been selected to receive a $1,000 Honors in Action (HIA) grant, announced NVC student and PTK President Kēhaulani McAllister.

Phi Theta Kappa is the premier honor society recognizing the academic achievement of community college students and helping them to grow as scholars and leaders.

Napa Valley College’s Beta Beta Sigma Chapter used the funds from the Honors in Action grant to help the community and NVC’s students who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The chapter organized three service projects.

Their first project was to rent a billboard to remind the community of the CDC’s pandemic hygiene practices, social distancing and face mask requirements.

The second project was to provide 300 face masks and 150 bottles of hand sanitizer to the NVC student Food Basket, which provides food and other groceries to students in need.

The third project was to organize a canned food drive to help support the dwindling food supply at NVC’s Food Basket. Through the HIA grant, Beta Beta Sigma was able to pay for their supplies and advertising.