Grapevine: Sercu retires, again, from NVC

Most people think of retirement as that time in life when one has reached a suitable age or level of financial stability to quit working at a job, opting instead to spend time doing what one enjoys. But what if those things are the same things? Is it still retirement?

Let’s ask Jenny Sercu, who recently left her position as NVC Trips and Tours Coordinator, after retiring in 2010. That is not a typo.

Although her affiliation with NVC started in 1968, as a noncredit instructor, she actually worked at the college for 33 years, starting in 1977 as a part-time teacher, over the years teaching courses such as art, basic art, painting, painting workshop, t-shirt painting, arts/crafts, nature crafts, noncredit substitute, painting workshop for older adults, basic art, new way to work, holiday food/world and more.

“I’m enthusiastic about learning,” she says. “Education has been my thing in life.”

In 1982, she became an assistant in the Community Education Office, helping the Dean in various jobs and moving to full-time in 1991. Five years later, she became assistant to the Dean of Upper Valley Campus and Community Education, a position she held until 2010.