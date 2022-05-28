Grapevines: 10,000 Degrees Celebrates “ONE Amazing Community” at Napa “satellite soirée”

10,000 Degrees, an organization "dedicated to empowering students to enter and graduate college in seven Bay Area counties," hosted its annual fundraiser gala, ONE Amazing Community, on May 7 in Novato.

ONE Amazing Community also included five satellite soirées in four of the seven regions 10,000 Degrees serves: Napa, San Francisco, South Bay and Marin.

“As the pandemic continues, never has the need been greater or more urgent to support our students from low-income backgrounds in pursuit of their college dreams,” said Kim Mazzuca, 10,000 Degrees president and CEO.

“10,000 Degrees’ students are 100% from low-income backgrounds and 89% people of color. These are Californians who may not have been provided the opportunity to reach their full potential without the extraordinary support of this organization,” said Rhea Suh, Marin Community Foundation president and CEO.

