 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Grapevines: 10,000 Degrees Celebrates “ONE Amazing Community” at Napa “satellite soirée”

10,000 Degrees Napa

(L to R) Micki Hambro (10,000 Degrees Napa advisory board member and event host), Maria Cisneros (10,000 Degrees Napa advisory board member), Lucy Arias, Cinthya Cisneros (10,000 Degrees alumna and Napa advisory board member), Gary Cisneros.

 Submitted photo

10,000 Degrees, an organization "dedicated to empowering students to enter and graduate college in seven Bay Area counties," hosted its annual fundraiser gala, ONE Amazing Community, on May 7 in Novato.

ONE Amazing Community also included five satellite soirées in four of the seven regions 10,000 Degrees serves: Napa, San Francisco, South Bay and Marin. 

“As the pandemic continues, never has the need been greater or more urgent to support our students from low-income backgrounds in pursuit of their college dreams,” said Kim Mazzuca, 10,000 Degrees president and CEO.

“10,000 Degrees’ students are 100% from low-income backgrounds and 89% people of color. These are Californians who may not have been provided the opportunity to reach their full potential without the extraordinary support of this organization,” said Rhea Suh, Marin Community Foundation president and CEO.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

Tags

Pop the cork on Napa Valley wine!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News