Grapevines: 10,000 Degrees names Eli Weinzveg director

10,000 Degrees, an organization dedicated to empowering students to enter and graduate college in Napa and six other Bay Area counties, appointed Eli Weinzveg to director of College Pathways for the Napa and Sonoma region.

In this position, Weinzveg will support financial aid, post-secondary access support, and career pathways exploration for high school students based in Napa and Sonoma counties.

Weinzveg holds a master’s degree in educational technology and a bachelor’s degree in social science from California State University, Sacramento. In addition, Weinzveg also earned a teaching credential from California State University, Sacramento, and an administrative services credential from the North Coast School of Education.