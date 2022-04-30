 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Grapevines: 10,000 Degrees names Eli Weinzveg director

  • Updated

10,000 Degrees, an organization dedicated to empowering students to enter and graduate college in Napa and six other Bay Area counties, appointed Eli Weinzveg to director of College Pathways for the Napa and Sonoma region.

In this position, Weinzveg will support financial aid, post-secondary access support, and career pathways exploration for high school students based in Napa and Sonoma counties.

Weinzveg holds a master’s degree in educational technology and a bachelor’s degree in social science from California State University, Sacramento. In addition, Weinzveg also earned a teaching credential from California State University, Sacramento, and an administrative services credential from the North Coast School of Education.

Info: 10000degrees.org

Eli Weinzveg

Eli Weinzveg

Tags

Pop the cork on Napa Valley wine!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News