Grapevines: Ag Health Benefits Alliance awards $35,000 in scholarships

Ag Health Benefits Alliance (AHBA) announced the grant recipients of its scholarship program, the AHBA Educational Foundation, LLC. The Foundation awarded 10 grants in amounts ranging from $2,000 to $5,000 to the following successful applicants:

Made possible by the generous support of Board member Mike Wolf and others, the program offers scholarship grant opportunities for AHBA Member Employers’ eligible employee plan participants, their spouses, and children or grandchildren. The program’s aim is to help enable the recipients to complete vocational or trade school programs or obtain college education in the field of their choice.