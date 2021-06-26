Grapevines: Ag Health Benefits Alliance awards $35,000 in scholarships

Ag Health Benefits Alliance (AHBA) announced the grant recipients of its scholarship program, the AHBA Educational Foundation, LLC. The Foundation awarded 10 grants in amounts ranging from $2,000 to $5,000 to the following successful applicants:
- Jasmine Alonso, Napa Valley College, Viticulture
- Samantha Paniagua Diaz, Maryville University, Social Work
- Amanda Fuentes, Napa Valley College, Business Administration
- Eduardo Manuel Gonzalez, Chico State, Criminal Justice
- Wyatt Gray, UCLA, Biochemistry
- Janette Ramirez, Sonoma State, Nursing
- Alexi Rosenbrand, Texas Christian University, Interior Architecture
- Cesar Alejandro Castro Rubio, Wesleyan University, Physics
- Veronica Denyse Morales Solorio, Sacramento State, Communication Science
- Daniela Mendoza Tapia, Chico State, Biology
Made possible by the generous support of Board member Mike Wolf and others, the program offers scholarship grant opportunities for AHBA Member Employers’ eligible employee plan participants, their spouses, and children or grandchildren. The program’s aim is to help enable the recipients to complete vocational or trade school programs or obtain college education in the field of their choice.
Ag Health Benefits Alliance (AHBA) has been providing affordable health insurance and other benefits to agricultural employees in Northern California since its founding as the California Winegrower Foundation in 1972.