2019 StudentCam competition

Kaitlyn Shea Andaya, Ava Acosta and Hailey Ledford, students at American Canyon Middle School, won an honorable mention prize in C-SPAN’s national 2019 StudentCam competition. 

 Jennifer Huffman

They will receive $250 for their documentary, "The Significance of Our Inalienable Rights," about the Ninth Amendment.

This year students addressed the theme, "What does it mean to be American? Choose a constitutional right, national characteristic, or historic event and explain how it defines the American experience."

Their video can be viewed at viddler.com/v/ab38940f

