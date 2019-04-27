Napa Valley Unified School District announced that three students at American Canyon Middle School have been awarded with a C-SPAN national award for their StudentCam documentary submission, addressing the theme, "What Does it Mean to be American?"
During a ceremony at their school campus, eighth-graders Kaitlyn Andaya, Ava Acosta and Hailey Ledford were each recognized and awarded $250 for their documentary, "The Significance of our Inalienable Rights."
This year's contest included 2,923 documentaries submitted from over 6,300 students representing 48 states and Washington, DC. Only 150 student projects were recognized.
These three honor roll students received an honorable mention for their six-minute documentary which explored how the 9th amendment defines the American experience.
Citing interviews from Congressman Mike Thompson and immigration attorney Peter Bade, and including historical television footage, these students created an insightful and well-produced video.