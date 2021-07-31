Grapevines: American Legion Auxiliary Unit 113 surrenders charter after 90 years

American Legion Auxiliary Unit 113 surrendered its charter of 90+ years, the group announced.
Auxiliary President Pat McGill and 1st Vice President Rosemary Sousa recently presented Adrianne James-Singh, volunteer services coordinator at the California Veterans Home at Yountville, a final check in the amount of $1,700.
"We wish to thank the citizens of Napa and the businesses who through their donations for our Paper Poppy Program allowed us to give this final donation to the veterans," the group wrote.
