Grapevines: Ammons recognized in Jack London contest

2021 Young Writers Contest at Jack London State Historic Park

Author and guest speaker Bo Kearns congratulated winners of the 2021 Young Writers Contest at Jack London State Historic Park (left to right): First prize winner Natali Cox, Second prize winner Keeley Graziani, Honorable Mention winner Huntyr Ammons of Calistoga, and Honorable Mention winner Alina Peterson. 

Jack London State Historic Park announced the winners of its 2021 Young Writers Contest. The program, now in its sixth year, encourages middle school students (grades 6-8) to exercise their writing skills by creating an original 2,000-word story inspired by the works of Jack London.

The winning entries included an Honorable Mention for “Dove’s Feather” by Huntyr Ammons, an eighth-grade student from St. Helena Montessori in Calistoga.

A total of 47 entries were received, coming from as far away as Maine and New Jersey. All students who entered the contest received a free pass for admission to the park, which includes one carload of guests.

