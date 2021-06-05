Grapevines: Ammons recognized in Jack London contest

Jack London State Historic Park announced the winners of its 2021 Young Writers Contest. The program, now in its sixth year, encourages middle school students (grades 6-8) to exercise their writing skills by creating an original 2,000-word story inspired by the works of Jack London.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $3 for your first 3 months!

The winning entries included an Honorable Mention for “Dove’s Feather” by Huntyr Ammons, an eighth-grade student from St. Helena Montessori in Calistoga.

A total of 47 entries were received, coming from as far away as Maine and New Jersey. All students who entered the contest received a free pass for admission to the park, which includes one carload of guests.